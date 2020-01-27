'Dekho Mera Desh': Tourism Ministry to fund those who travel to 15 destinations in India in a year

In a bid to boost tourism in the country, the government has come out with a very creative approach which might cheer travel enthusiasts. The Ministry of Tourism has stated that it would reward people who visit at least 15 tourist spots in the country in a year.

"The tourism ministry will fund the travel expenses of tourists who visit 15 destinations in the country in a year and submit the photos on our website," Union Tourism Minister Prahalad Patel Singh said.

"Prime Minister Modi had urged Indians to visit at least 15 domestic tourist destinations by 2022, our campaign aims to make that pledge a reality," Pate added. "We will start a mass movement encouraging every Indian to visit more domestic destinations, this will boost up local as well as national economy," Patel told IANS.



Thanks to all the citizens for the overwhelming response in the last two days! We shall keep adding interesting trivia on 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign.



Happy Republic Day 2020!#DekhoApnaDesh #EkBharatShreshthaBharat Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) January 26, 2020

The minister also added that one needs to travel outside their home state to be eligible.

Indian travellers can also take a pledge to visit 15 destinations by 2022 and get a certificate.

How to take a pledge in "Dekho Apna Desh" campaign?

Step 1: Visit pledge.mygov.in

Step 2: Select language -Hindi/ English

Step 3: Take a pledge

Step 4: A certificate will be given via mobile text or e-mail