Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amit Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED.

According to reports, Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, PTI reported.

On September 27, liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru was arrested by the ED following his questioning.

The ED case stems from a CBI FIR. So far, the financial probe agency has undertaken 169 search operations in the case.

The CBI had earlier alleged that Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are "close associates" of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

Delhi's excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. The move followed a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the matter.

In August, the LG had approved the suspension of 11 officials over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: 'Passionate engineer' Vikram Kirloskar has left a gap in India's automotive industry

