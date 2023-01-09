Delhi fog: Nearly 30 trains running late; flights likely to be delayed, cancelled today

Delhi fog news: Around 29 trains are running late by almost 2 hours today due to dense fog and negligible visibility in the Northern Railway region. These trains include Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Malda Town-Delhi Express, Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express, and Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special among others.

Flights have also been delayed, cancelled, and diverted on account of poor visibility at Delhi Airport and Palam Airport, respectively. At least 30 flights – departure and arrival– have been delayed from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi due to very dense fog. These include flights such as I5-1228 Bagdogra, 9I-635 Jaisalmer, and 9I-701 Bareilly that have been delayed.

The IX-136/Sharjah-Delhi flight, on the other hand, has been diverted to Jaipur at 05:45 hours.

29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/x7j8dyVvN7 January 9, 2023 Delhi | Flights delayed due to severe fog & cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport.



Visibility is very low at the airport and the weather here is very cold, say passengers at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/9gYQVVqZK0 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fog occurred due to high moisture in the air across Punjab and extended to Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said, “Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during the night and morning hours over Delhi during the next 2 days and dense fog in isolated pockets thereafter for the subsequent 3 days over the region.”

As per the satellite imagery, the fog layer extended from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Zero visibility was recorded in Bhatinda, Agra, and Amausi at 5:30 am on Monday, according to the Met Department. Areas such as Safdarjung, Babatpur, Bhagalpur, Ganganagar, Amritsar, and Ambala recorded 25 metres of visibility each. Parts of north India like Hissar, Palam, Bareilly, Bahraich, Prayagraj, Purnea, Gaya, and Patna logged 50 metres of visibility each.

Very dense fog is when visibility is between 0-50 metres, dense fog is between 51-200 metres, moderate fog is when visibility is between 201-500 metres and shallow fog is when the visibility is between 501-1,000 metres.

Meanwhile, the weather department also stated in an advisory that prolonged exposure to cold could cause frostbite. It further said that one should not ignore shivering– the first sign that the body is losing heat– and should stay indoors.

The Met Department’s advisory read, “Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Avoid or limit outdoor activities.”

