Delhi govt likely to interview candidates for DMRC MD posts: Report

The Delhi government is likely to interview candidates for the post of DMRC managing director on Monday and Tuesday, as the incumbent Mangu Singh's term comes to an end on March 31, 2022, official sources said.

A meeting of the selection committee, which is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, is likely to be held on Monday. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is also a member of the selection committee, the sources said. As many as 25 candidates have applied for the post, they said.

"The interviews of candidates for the post of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD are likely to be conducted on Monday and Tuesday. These will be conducted by the selection committee," a source told PTI.

The Delhi government had invited applications for the post in February. The tenure of Singh as the managing director of DMRC was extended till March 31, 2022, in September last year. He had been given multiple extensions in the past.

In an advertisement issued by the transport department, the Delhi government had said that the applicant for the post should be at least 45 years old. The upper age limit was fixed at 58 years for external candidates and 60 years for internal candidates.

The last date of filling the application was March 4. The managing director of DMRC either has a five year stint or attains superannuation at the age of 65 years.

Singh's tenure as the DMRC managing director began from January 1, 2012, after E Sreedharan had handed over the charge to him on a day earlier. He got multiple extensions in the past. The Delhi Metro managing director is a nominee of the Delhi government. The DMRC comprises 17 directors, including a chairman.

It has five nominees each of the Centre and the Delhi government that have equal stakes in DMRC. The managing director is designated by the Delhi government, sources said.



