Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight aborted following bomb scare

A bomb threat call was made to the Air India call centre at Delhi Airport for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight on Wednesday afternoon, following which the Air India Dreamliner was taken to the remote bay for detailed security checks. However, Air India officials confirmed that it was a hoax call.



The flight, which was scheduled to leave for Delhi at 2.25 pm, was vacated after 248 passengers had already boarded it.

"The AI office at IGI Airport got a hoax call that the flight had a bomb. We deboarded the passengers and the baggage was also offloaded. The security check went on for two hours at a remote bay," an AI official was quoted in newspapers.



"Another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Kolkata. It is expected to leave in the evening," the official added.