Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight aborted following bomb scare

A bomb threat call was made to the Air India call centre at Delhi Airport for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight on Wednesday afternoon, following which the Air India Dreamliner was taken to the remote bay for detailed security checks. However, Air India officials confirmed that it was a hoax call.
The flight, which was scheduled to leave for Delhi at 2.25 pm, was vacated after 248 passengers had already boarded it.
"The AI office at IGI Airport got a hoax call that the flight had a bomb. We deboarded the passengers and the baggage was also offloaded. The security check went on for two hours at a remote bay," an AI official was quoted in newspapers.
"Another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Kolkata. It is expected to leave in the evening," the official added.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today