Delhi Metro: Blue Line services disrupted; details here

Delhi Metro services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali on the Blue Line were delayed this morning. Services on all other lines are normal, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali were impacted due to overhead cable damage between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha.

A DMRC official told news agency ANI, “There has been damage to the overhead electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done.”

Blue Line services were disrupted thrice over the past four days. Services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations were affected from 6:35 pm to 8 pm on Monday. Normal train services resumed on the entire line at 8 pm.

As per DMRC, these services were stopped to undertake repair work of a broken contact wire on the UP line (towards Dwarka) due to a bird hitting the pantograph of the train.

However, normal train services were available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops – from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sector-21 sections.

Shuttle service was also provided to commuting passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.

(With agency inputs)