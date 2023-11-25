Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as wedding season begins; check routes to avoid

With the wedding season here, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the ease and convenience of commuters. The advisory comes as about four lakh weddings are reportedly set to take place in the national capital over the next few weeks.

Heavy volume of traffic is expected on NH-48 from Dhuala Kuan to Rajokri, Palam Road, GT Road, Shahdara, Bijaswan-Najafgarh Road, Chattarpur Mandir Road from CDR Chowk to Y-Point, Dera Mor Road, Sonia Vihar, Pusta Road, and Ring Road from Azad Pur to R/A Punjabi Bagh, among other routes, Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

"Traffic Advisory. Due to marriage season, some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience," it said.

Check the full list here:

Traffic Advisory



Due to marriage season, some roads will experience a heavy volume of traffic. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/hKOGHxu8Lz — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 23, 2023

In view of the expected congestion, the traffic police has advised travellers to avail public transport like DTC buses, Delhi metro, among others. The police has also urged people to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots. "Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic," the advisory said.

General public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, the traffic advisory said, adding "people are requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience."

Industry body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expects businesses, dealing in both goods and services, to generate income worth Rs 4.74 lakh crore during the wedding season.

This year, the auspicious wedding season commenced on November 23 and will extend upto December 15.

Also Watch: From Thailand's Chiva-Som, Germany's Villa Stephanie Spa & Wellbeing to Dubai's Talise Spa, Bhutan's Six Senses, Check out top exotic spas across the world in BT Magazine Luxury Issue

Also Watch: Government relaxes regulations for PPF, SCSS, and Post Office Savings Account: What are the recent changes