Delhi pollution: Schools shut, construction work stopped, trucks not allowed

In the wake of rapidly deteriorating air quality in Delhi and NCR region, Delhi government has declared schools will remain shut till Tuesday, November 5. According to official data, the Air Quality Index in Delhi and surrounding areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad region crossed the 500 mark and entered into Severe Plus / Emergency Category.

"Schools in Delhi will be closed till Tuesday, November 5", tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Public health emergency has been declared in Delhi by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). Following the unprecedented air pollution levels in the region, the pollution control body has ordered a halt to construction activity and bursting of crackers as well as entry of trucks in the city region under the Graded Response Action Plan.

CM Kejriwal also blamed the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab for not stopping stubble burning which is resulting in the pollution in Delhi. Capital's citizens have also been instructed to wear masks and stay indoors.

Delhi ranks among the world's most polluted cities and each winter, dense cloud cover and smoke turn the nation's capital's skies a putrid yellow.

57% Indians think online streaming platforms need censorship

Dr. Reddy's Lab Q2 profit more than doubles to Rs 1,092 crore on tax benefit