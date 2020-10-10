Delhi University first cut-off list for undergraduate courses out; LSR lists 100% for 3 courses

Delhi University has released the first cut-off list for merit-based admissions in undergraduate courses on Saturday. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, eligible students have been asked to complete the admission process online.

"The first cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2020-21 will be notified/displayed by the different colleges of the university by Monday, October 12, 2020... The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the first admission cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the university website," Delhi University said in a press release today.

Applicants can check the cut-off list for various courses across different colleges under Delhi University at the varsity's official website.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women has pegged the cut-off score for three of its Honours courses at 100 per cent. As per the first cut-off list, general category candidates with 100 per cent marks will be allowed admission to BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology courses.

The college has set the highest cut-off marks among Science courses as well. For admission to its BSc (Hons) Statistics course, LSR College has pegged the cut-off marks at 99.75 per cent. Hindu College has announced a cut-off score of 99.25 per cent for the same course, while the cut-off limit for BSc (Hons) Physics course is 99.33 per cent.

Among BA programme combinations, LSR College has set the cut-off score of 99.25 per cent for admission to a combination of Economics and Political Science. This the highest among combination programmes.

Candidates will be admitted into nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats during the admission process that begins on Monday. Cut-off marks would be higher this year as more students have scored above 90 per cent marks in their board examinations. The new academic session will commence from November 18.

