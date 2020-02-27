Delhi violence: CBSE to announce new dates for Class 10, 12 students who missed exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday asked Delhi school teachers to make a list of students who have missed out their board exam due to the Delhi riots. CBSE said that the board would conduct fresh exams for all these students soon.

CBSE in its official notice issued by secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "The board has asked school principals to send the details to regional offices concerned of the CBSE of all such students of class 10, 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions".

"To reduce the stress on students, the board will conduct fresh exams for these students. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," he added.

CBSE also added that it would not change any exam schedule of class 10 and 12 across Delhi from March 2 onward.

CBSE had postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for February 26 and February 27 due to violence in eastern and north-eastern part of Delhi.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for any update on the fresh dates of the exams.

The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 35 lives so far and left over 200 people injured.

Also read: CBSE warns 'mischievous' elements against spreading rumours about Class 10, 12 exams

Also read: CBSE allows calculators in board exams for children with special needs