Business Today
Delhi wakes up to rain showers; IMD predicts thunderstorm in parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, UP  

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted gusty winds at a speed of 50 kmph later in the day.  

In a relief from rising temperatures, Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather after a fresh spell of rain showers in the early hours of Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted gusty winds at a speed of 50 kmph later in the day.

Parts of Delhi-NCR that will be impacted by thunderstorm with light intensity rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph are Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh.  

Parts of Uttar Pradesh that are very likely to be impacted by light rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 kmph are Khekra, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari, and Khair.  

Parts of Haryana such as Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad, and Hodal are also likely to receive light rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds with speed of up to 30-50 kmph.  

Monsoon season onset in Kerala  

Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon over Kerala has been delayed by a couple of days. The Met Department said in a statement that monsoon season is expected to reach Kerala by June 7. Monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021, and June 1 in 2020.  

The Met Department said in a statement on Monday: “With an increase in westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea, the conditions are becoming favourable. Also, the depth of westerly winds is gradually increasing and yesterday, the 4th June, it reached a point 2.1 km above mean sea level”.  

Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
