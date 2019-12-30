Delhi temperature: 2.6 degree celsius temp recorded; flights, trains delayed due to dense fog

Delhi temperature: Delhi witnessed extreme dense fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degree Celsius at 7 am in the morning. According to the Meteorological department, light rain is expected in Delhi-NCR during from January 1 to January 3, 2020, and hailstorm is expected on January 2, 2020.

However, Delhi, which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, is likely to get some relief from the intense cold wave as the wind direction is expected to change, the Met office said.

"Change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave has begun from Sunday," the official said.

A significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening under the influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in lower level, the department said.

Three flights were diverted due to foggy weather condition on Monday. However, there was no diversion or cancellation of flights. 30 trains were running late in north India due to low visibility.

According to airport authorities, CAT III B compliant aircraft and pilots were currently able to land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS) allows flights to land safely in low visibility.



Delhi Airport: Due to bad weather, flight operations are affected. CAT III B compliant aircraft & pilots are currently able to land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019 Meanwhile, IndiGo, Spicejet and Vistara have also issued travel advisory for the passengers due to poor visibility in the national capital. The airline has asked the passengers to keep a track on the flight status on their website. SpiceJet has tweeted saying, "Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected". #WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/u9dvEZRAK7. SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 29, 2019 #6ETravelAdvisory: Due to poor visibility in #Delhi, our flights are impacted. Do keep a track of your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. For rescheduling/cancellation, please visit Plan B https://t.co/Oq5OqwbyNF. You may also chat with us at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT. IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 30, 2019

The minimum temperature in various parts of national capital Delhi varied with 2.8 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 2.9 degree in Palam and 2.6 degree in Safdarjung. Dense fog reduced visibility in the city and saw an impact on air traffic and vehicular traffic.

In Greater Noida, a car plunged into a canal at 11:30 pm on Sunday, reportedly due to dense fog, killing six out of the 11 passengers travelling in it.

