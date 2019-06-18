Delhi Weather Update: Light rain showers, thunderstorm expected till Wednesday

The temperature in Delhi has dipped after light rain showers and cloudy weather conditions prevailed in the city from Monday. Gusty winds, thunderstorm and slight drizzles are expected to continue for the next three-four days in the city, as per the Meteorological Department.

The breezy day in New Delhi has brought relief from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 33 degrees Celsius- which is six notches below the normal temperature and the minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, gusty winds and cloudy sky brought the mercury down and kept the "humidity levels between 45% and 65%". However, as per reports, the temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday but the city is unlikely to witness heatwave conditions over the course of next week.

"A western disturbance over the Arabian sea is causing these conditions. On Tuesday and Wednesday thunderstorm with light rain or lightning and dusty winds up to 30-40 km per hour are expected", The TOI quoted a Met official as saying. He added that the maximum temperature on Tuesday will be 31 degrees Celsius in the city.

Meanwhile, the air quality range in the city was 'moderate' with an air quality index (AQI) of 123. According to SAFAR, an air forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the AQI is expected to "improve slightly" but will remain in the moderate range for the next two days.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

