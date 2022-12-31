Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor': People advised to WFH, carpool; know top 5 points

Delhi Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Friday directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Sub-Committee held on Friday to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi. It was observed that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is expected to further deteriorate and slip into the 'severe' category owing to the calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions.

“All actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – ‘Severe’ air quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR, in addition to all action already in force under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP,” the order said.

Top 5 updates from the story --

1. The Sub-Committee observed that the air quality has deteriorated over the last few hours and the AQI of Delhi was recorded as 399 on Friday, December 30. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

2. Strict ban has been imposed on non-essential construction and demolition activities. This excludes railway services, national security or defence related activities, hospitals or healthcare facilities, and sanitation projects, among others.

3. Amid worsening pollution levels, the authorities have advised people to work from home or carpool to the office. Furthermore, people have been advised to use public transport.

4. "From January 1, 2023, use of coal (except coal with low sulphur in thermal power plants) and other unapproved fuels stand completely banned in the entire NCR; only fuels amongst the standard list of approved fuels, to be allowed across NCR," Commission for Air Quality Management said in a tweet.

From 01.01.2023 use of coal (except coal with low Sulphur in Thermal Power Plants) and other unapproved fuels stand completely banned in the entire NCR; Only fuels amongst the standard list of approved fuels, to be allowed across NCR.

Contd. (1/3) — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) December 28, 2022

5. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday. According to SAFAR data, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 369 this morning.

Air quality in the Delhi-NCR continues to remain unhealthy. Delhi's air quality in 'Very Poor' category with AQI at 369



Commission for Air Quality Management yesterday ordered imposition of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan in NCR



(Visuals from Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh) pic.twitter.com/WGyH8btauK — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Also Read: Delhi-NCR air pollution: Ban announced on non-essential construction and demolition work