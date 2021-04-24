DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Check out eligibility criteria, important dates; apply online at dfccil.com

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has initiated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager. Those interested and eligible for the profiles can apply for the post through DFCCIL's official website - dfccil.com from April 24, 2021, to May 23 2021.
DFCCIL is a PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. A total of 1074 vacancies are available Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD and Mechanical Departments according to the notification posted by DFCCIL.
DFCCIL recruitment eligibility
Candidates with graduate degree or diploma can apply for these posts. Those eligible will be called for an online test which will be held in June 2021. For specific eligibility criteria for each post, interested parties should check the notification on the DFCCIL's official website.
DFCCIL Recruitment Age Limit
There are age limits for the various DFCCIL posts. Interest parties should not the following:
Junior. Manager - Age Limit 18-27
Executive - Age Limit 18-30
Junior Executive - Age Limit 18-30
DFCCIL recruitment Important Dates
Here are the important dates for those applying for the DFCCIL posts should remember:
Online Applications forms open - April 24 2021
Final Date for Submission of Online Application forms - May 23, 2021
Date for online exam - Tentatively in June 2021
DFCCIL Recruitment Vacancy Details
There are total of 1,074 vacancies in DFCCIL. Here is a detailed breakdown of the vacancies in DFCCIL:
Executive (Operations & BD) - 237
Executive (Civil) - 73 Posts
Executive (Electrical) - 42 Posts
Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) - 87 Posts
Executive (Mechanical) - 3 Posts
Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 Posts
Junior Manager (Operations and BD) - 77 Posts
Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 Posts
Junior Executive (Operations and BD) - 225 Posts
Junior Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) - 145 Posts
Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 Posts
Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 Posts
DFCCIL Recruitment Salary Details
Following is the salary breakdown for the various DFCCIL posts:
DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)
DFCCIL Junior Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)
DFCCIL Junior Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000
How to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2021?
Interest and eligible candidates can apply online through the official DFCCIL website - www.dfccil.com. They have to fill the form in English only. DFCCIL will not accept any other means of mode of submission of application forms.
