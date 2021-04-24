DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Check out eligibility criteria, important dates; apply online at dfccil.com

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has initiated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager. Those interested and eligible for the profiles can apply for the post through DFCCIL's official website - dfccil.com from April 24, 2021, to May 23 2021.

DFCCIL is a PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. A total of 1074 vacancies are available Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD and Mechanical Departments according to the notification posted by DFCCIL.

DFCCIL recruitment eligibility

Candidates with graduate degree or diploma can apply for these posts. Those eligible will be called for an online test which will be held in June 2021. For specific eligibility criteria for each post, interested parties should check the notification on the DFCCIL's official website.

DFCCIL Recruitment Age Limit

There are age limits for the various DFCCIL posts. Interest parties should not the following:

Junior. Manager - Age Limit 18-27

Executive - Age Limit 18-30

Junior Executive - Age Limit 18-30

DFCCIL recruitment Important Dates

Here are the important dates for those applying for the DFCCIL posts should remember:

Online Applications forms open - April 24 2021

Final Date for Submission of Online Application forms - May 23, 2021

Date for online exam - Tentatively in June 2021

DFCCIL Recruitment Vacancy Details

There are total of 1,074 vacancies in DFCCIL. Here is a detailed breakdown of the vacancies in DFCCIL:

Executive (Operations & BD) - 237

Executive (Civil) - 73 Posts

Executive (Electrical) - 42 Posts

Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) - 87 Posts

Executive (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 Posts

Junior Manager (Operations and BD) - 77 Posts

Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

Junior Executive (Operations and BD) - 225 Posts

Junior Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) - 145 Posts

Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 Posts

Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 Posts

DFCCIL Recruitment Salary Details

Following is the salary breakdown for the various DFCCIL posts:

DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)

DFCCIL Junior Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)

DFCCIL Junior Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000

How to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2021?

Interest and eligible candidates can apply online through the official DFCCIL website - www.dfccil.com. They have to fill the form in English only. DFCCIL will not accept any other means of mode of submission of application forms.

Also read: Support pours in from countries amid India's devastating second COVID-19 wave

Also read: COVID-19 second wave: Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers at Leh airport