DIAL unveils self-baggage drop facility at Terminal-3 of Delhi's IGI Airport, to save 15-20 mins of wait time for passengers

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL),a GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited-led consortium that operates and manages Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has introduced a self-baggage drop facility at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport. This facility allows passengers to check in their own baggage without the help of airport staff.

The step has been taken to streamline the baggage drop-off process, reducing the wait time for passengers by approximately 15-20 minutes.

For travellers, the self-baggage drop facility involves a two-step process. First, passengers can generate their boarding passes and baggage tags at the Self Check-In kiosk. Then, after tagging their check-in baggage, passengers will proceed to the SBD facility, where they will scan their boarding pass, declare that their luggage is free of prohibited/ dangerous items, and load their baggage onto the designated belt.

Once completed, the baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and subsequently onto the aircraft. It is important to note that passengers will not have to register separately to utilise this facility.

The self-baggage drop facility, which has the capability to serve up to three passengers every minute, is located at Check-in Row – P of Terminal-3 and is available for domestic passengers and post mandatory approvals it will be available for international passengers as well.

For passengers, 14 self-baggage drop machines have been installed, including 12 fully automated and two hybrids, with the initial calibrated weight for each machine set at 120 kgs for baggage processing.

Currently, passengers travelling in Indigo can use the facility. Five other airlines including, Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways are expected to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers soon.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said, “DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximizing passenger experience at Delhi Airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. The Self-Baggage Drop facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant, while at the same time reducing the time taken for baggage processing significantly and providing them the option to truly enjoy their time at the Airport.”

