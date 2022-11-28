‘Didn’t have money, wasn’t able to feed her’: Bengaluru techie accused of killing two-year-old tells police

A 45-year-old techie from Bengaluru allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter and told the police that he did not have enough money to feed her. The techie also attempted to commit suicide by drowning after he killed his daughter but failed, as per the police.

On Saturday, the dead body of the child was found in the lake of Kendatti village of Kolar taluk, and a blue car was also spotted on the banks of the lake. After this, the locals got suspicious and informed the police. The police arrested the accused for allegedly murdering his daughter.

The accused in the case was identified as Rahul Parmar who hails from Gujarat but got settled in Bengaluru with his wife two years back. He also told the cops that he hugged his daughter in the car and spent time with her, played with her, and then killed her as he did not have money and was unable to feed her, news agency ANI reported.

The accused and his daughter went missing on November 15, following which the child’s mother filed a missing complaint.

Parmar was unemployed for around six months and had also incurred a huge loss from his investment in Bitcoin. He lodged a complaint about gold jewellery theft from his house and used to go to the police station and inquire.

Upon inquiry, the police found that Parmar had stolen the jewellery and registered a fake case. Police officials had warned him and asked him to report to the police station.

As of now, it is suspected that Parmar might have done something as he was fearful of facing the consequences of filing a fake case.

