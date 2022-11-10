DigiLocker users can now link health records with Ayushman Bharat

Documents exchange platform, DigiLocker under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has successfully completed its second-level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The cloud-based storage platform of DigiLocker can be used now as a health locker for storing and accessing health records such as vaccination records, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries, etc.

DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users. The latest integration will now enable users to utilise DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app. In addition to this, ABHA holders can also link their health records from different ABDM registered health facilities, like hospitals and labs and access them through DigiLocker. Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the app. Further, they can share selected records with ABDM registered healthcare professionals, the ministry said.

Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said that under the ABDM, NHA is building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different applications from both the public and private sectors partners integrating with ABDM are helping expand the reach of the scheme to more users and adding more functionalities. "DigiLocker is a trusted and popular app to access authentic documents. Therefore, it is a significant development as users would now get to use it as a PHR app and get the benefits of paperless record keeping," Sharma said.

Abhishek Singh, MD & CEO, Digital India Corporation said that the team is proud to extend the benefits of ABDM to its 130 million registered users. The platform has already helped generate close to 85 thousand ABHA numbers; Singh added. "With the health locker integration, we’re positive that more people would be able to easily link and manage their health records digitally. DigiLocker aims to be the preferred health locker for ABHA users," Singh said.

Also read: Health ministry pacts with Edelweiss General Insurance to create digital health IDs

Also read: WhatsApp lets you easily download PAN card, Driving License, RC in seconds; here’s how