Diljit Dosanjh posts elderly woman's video who sells food at roadside stall

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently posted a viral video of an elderly woman in Punjab's Jalandhar who makes a living by selling food at her roadside stall.

The 70-year-old woman whose video recently surfaced on social media can be heard explaining how she manages her two square meals by selling reasonably priced food at her makeshift shack. Diljit is among thousands of netizens moved by the plight of the woman.

The short clip shows her sitting at her tiny stall at Jalandhar's Phagwara Gate market in which she talks about how people spend thousands of rupees at expensive restaurants and hotels, while she sells paranthas, sabzi, and daal at affordable prices.

The woman goes on to say that she has to toil to make her ends meet and that she doesn't have a husband.

She says, "Kaam karde menu bade saal ho gaye ne (I have been working for many years)." When the person recording the video asks her if she is happy, the elderly woman replies by saying, in Punjabi, "what to do? I have to do this."