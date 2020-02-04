DMRC releases admit card for 1,492 vacancies; check exam schedule, other details here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the admit card for the upcoming exam for the post of executive and non-executive posts. DMRC will conduct the two-phased Computer-Based Exam (CBT) from 17 to 26 February. The first phase will be conducted from February 17 to February 21 and the second phase from February 23 to February 26, 2020. According to DMRC, the exam will be held to fill 1,492 vacancies.

DMRC started the recruitment drive on December 12, 2019. It should be noted that DMRC has released as a many as 60 regular executive posts and 929 regular non-executive posts.

There are also contract-based jobs at the DMRC. As per the notification, there are 504 vacancies for contract basis jobs. The contract will be for two years.

How to download the DMRC admit card:

Visit the official website of DMRC

Go to 'Careers' option on the home page.

Find the recruitment listing and click on 'Applicant Login' button

Enter the login details to access the admit card.

Download the admit card and take a print out.

Selection process:

For Executive cadre posts, the selection methodology will comprise a three-stage process -CBT (two papers), group discussion or personal interview followed by Medical Examination in Executive(Technical/Non-technical) category.

For Non-Executive posts, the selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process - CBT (two papers), followed by a medical examination in the prescribed medical standard.

For the posts of Customer Relations Assistant, candidates need to clear all three stages- CBT (two papers), psycho test (qualifying only) and medical examination.

For the posts of Stenographer, candidates need to pass two papers of CBT exam, skill test and lastly medical exam.

For the Maintainers posts (Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, and Fitter), the selection will be done on the basis of two-stage process- CBT (one paper), followed by medical examination.

