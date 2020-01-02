Don't pay toll if FASTag scanner is faulty

A vehicle user will not have to pay any toll fee if he or she crosses a faulty FASTag reading machine, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said in an official notification. As per NHAI, a zero transaction receipt will be issued mandatorily to a vehicle user who passes through malfunctioned electronic toll plaza machine on highways.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, "If a vehicle user with a valid, functional FASTag or any such device with sufficient balance in the linked account has crossed a electronic toll collection plaza which is non-operational or malfunctioned then the vehicle user will be permitted to pass the toll plaza without making any payment".

What is FASTag?

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID), which enables automatic deduction of toll charges at NHAI toll plazas. The tag must be linked with your adequately funded prepaid or savings/current account. After the tag account gets active you can affix the tag on the windscreen of your vehicle. It enables you to drive through toll plazas, without having to stop to pay.

FASTag is set to become mandatory for all motorists using the national highways from 15 January.

The issuer bank/agency will charge a one-time joining fee of Rs 200. Also, a non-FASTag users are to be charged double the fee if they pass through FASTag lanes.

