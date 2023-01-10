'Doesn't mean we are dating': Pakistani actress Sadia Khan dismisses rumours after photo with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was recently photographed with Pakistani actress-model Sadia Khan. Their dating rumours spread like wildfire after their New Year's Eve photo went viral on the internet. The two apparently met during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai. Sadia has finally spoken out about dating rumours involving Aryan.

In an interview, the actress questioned how people make up stories when they don't have the full picture.

In an interview with City Times, Sadia Khan completely brushed off rumours of dating SRK's son Aryan and said, "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news."

"This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around," she added.

Sadia clarified that the dating rumours were untrue and said "I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is preparing to enter the entertainment industry. As a writer-director, the star kid will make his Bollywood debut. Aryan previously wrote on Instagram, "Wrapped with the writingâ€¦can’t wait to say action (sic)." alongside a photo of the script.

Meanwhile, SRK is preparing for the big release of his action comedy Pathaan. It will be released on January 25, 2023.

