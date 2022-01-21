Domestic flight passengers can carry only one cabin bag: CISF

Anyone planning to board a domestic flight in the future might have to rethink their luggage distribution as passengers are no longer allowed to carry more than one hand bag on flights. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in a circular issued on Wednesday, has ordered airlines and airport operators to meticulously implement the earlier Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) 'One Hand Bag' order.

"As per BCAS AVSEC Circular Nos. 06/2000 & Lt12000, no passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag," read the CISF circular.

CISF, which guards all key airports in India, explained that passengers carrying more than one handbag was leading to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to other travellers.

"However, it has been seen that passengers on an average carry 02-03 Nos of hand bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders/airlines," read the order.

The airport security force has directed all airlines to inform the passengers about the one hand bag rule by putting this information on boarding passes/tickets of travellers.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform passengers and to display "one hand bag rule' on their tickets/boarding passes very conspicuously," read the order.

It has also instructed airport operators to place hoardings in order to inform the passengers about the one hand bag rule.

"Airport operators may be instructed to place hoarding/banner/board/ standees displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule' near the check-in counters, vantage locations before SHA (security hold areas) at the airports, so that passengers get sensitised and if required, have an option to switch their extra hand bags to registered baggage," the order read.

Also read: Airline companies have nothing to fear from India's 5G plans: Experts