'Don't walk on road where there's cow': This leaf bag is bit too eco-friendly, but worth praising!

Sustainable fashion is all the rage and Montreal-based artist Gab Bois' leaf bag is a perfect spectacle of a fashionable necessity being fulfilled by nature, although short lived.

A Twitter user Madhish Parikh shared an image of Bois' leaf bag, approving it for its sustainability, eco friendliness and style.

Bois shared the image of the leaf bag back in July 2020 on her Instagram which boasts of more than 5 lakh followers

SP Shukla, Chairman, Group Sustainability Council, Mahindra retweeted Parikh's leaf bag tweet and quipped, "Looks good but don't walk on a road where a #cow or a #horse may be standing."

Bois has some very peculiar designs that grab attention. Her Instagram is an art gallery, with a myriad of images that illustrate quirky, bizarre yet clever concepts.

A brussel sprouts bracelet, disposable mask bag, blueberry jewellery, cabbage bag, pumpkin hat, dandelion shoes are a few of her creations that represent her vision of eco-friendly fashion.

Bois is an independent artist who uses mundane things and turns them into fascinating art. A perishable banana peel bag, tomato top and a cookie necklace are some of her other wacky creations.

Also read: Greta Thunberg fires parting shot at Donald Trump; Mary Trump says 'well played'

Also read: Restricted Delhi Metro services on Republic Day; 4 stations to remain closed