DRDO MTS recruitment 2020: Online registration to close at 5 pm today

DRDO MTS recruitment 2020: The registration process for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) MTS examination will end on Thursday, January 23, at 5 pm. Today is the last to apply for the DRDO's Multi Tasking Force (MTS), General Central Service Group 'C' , non-gazetted, ministerial post. Interested candidates can submit their online application for as many as 1,817 vacancies in DRDO by visiting its official website -- drdo.gov.in.

The online application process for exam had started on December 23.

Who can apply for DRDO MTS post?

Those who have essential qualification -- Class 10th from a recognised board or Industrial Training Institute (ITS) -- and are between 18 to 25 years of age can apply for the DRDO MTS posts.

How to apply for DRDO MTS 2020:

Step 1: Interested candidates can visit DRDO's official website -- drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Generate a login id and password.

Step 3: Fill all the details in your online form

Step 4: Pay Rs 100 fee. Candidates from SC, ST PWD categories and women need not pay the application fee.

Documents required:

Candidates must keep a scanned copy of passport size photos and relevant Class 10 marksheet or ITI diploma handy

DRDO MTS 2020 question paper:

The exam will be held in two stages -- Tier I test will be a computer-based test (CBT), which will last 90 minutes. It will comprise 30 question from general awareness topics and 35 questions from reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The Tier-2 test will also last 90 minutes and include question from science, mathematics and English.