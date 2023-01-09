DRDO’s scientists make 'rat cyborgs' for security forces’ intelligence surveillance

The Young Scientist Laboratory of the premier R&D facility Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is currently developing "rat cyborgs” whose goal is to assist security forces with recovery operations and intelligence gathering.

During a session of the World Science Congress, P Shiva Prasad, Director of the DRDO's Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-AT), stated that the rat cyborgs will have cameras mounted on their heads. He also revealed that these will be guided by electronic commands delivered via semi-invasive brain electrodes.

“This is the first time India has engaged in developing such technology. Some foreign nations already have it. It will help the armed forces in Intelligence Surveillance and Recovery (ISR) operations. Phase 1 trials, in which the rat will be controlled through commands of the operator, are underway," he told PTI.

He continued by saying that Phase 2 would allow researchers to feed images into the camera that was mounted on the head. Prasad mentioned the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 as an illustration, in which more than 200 hotel rooms had to be searched.

“In Phase 1, the electrodes will need to be implanted in the brain of the rats, while in Phase 2, we will go for wireless transmission. We have used three to four rats for the lab tests,” Prasad said.

Speaking of remote-controlled robots, he claimed that while rats are able to complete tasks like climbing walls and fitting through small openings, humans struggle to do so. Additionally, scientists can motivate it for missions by providing food-based incentives thanks to their understanding of its pleasure centres.

