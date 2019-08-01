DU 6th cut-off list out: Check latest details, documents required for admission

DU 6th cut-off list: Delhi University (DU) 6th Cut-Off List: The University of Delhi (DU) affiliated colleges have released their sixth cut-off list on July 31. The cut-off list for various colleges can be seen on the university's official website, du.ac.in, or you can go to the respective college website and download the latest cut-off list. The colleges, including Satyawati College, Vivekanand College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Gargi College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, PGDAV Evening College, Shyamlal College and Aditi Mahavidyalaya, have released their 6th cut-off list.

Those who have made it through the DU cut-off list 2019 will have to verify documents and pay a fee to reserve seats in their respective colleges. The university will release 7th cut-off list only if seats remain vacant after the current list. The 7th list will be released on August 6, for which the document verification will be done on August 8. The University of Delhi will commence the admission process in colleges from August 1 to 3. Notably, there are no seats left at popular colleges of Delhi, including Hindu, Miranda, and Stephens.

DU 6th cut-off list 2019: Steps to check

Go to du.ac.in or college website link

Click on the link which says '6th cut-off list'

DU cut-off will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of it

DU Cut off List 2019: Documents required during admission

Class 10 certificates

Class 12 certificate

Character certificate

Provisional certificate

5 passport size photograph

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority.

EWS certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category.

The Delhi University registration form

The college admission application form

The University of Delhi, a premier university of India, was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.