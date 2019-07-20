DU fifth cut-off list released: Seats in English, BCom Hons up for grabs in top colleges; check on du.ac.in

DU fifth cut-off list: Delhi University released its fifth cut-off list on Friday. Seats in courses like BCom (Honours) and BA (Honours) English are still up for grabs in popular colleges. Students can check availability of seats on du.ac.in. The cut-offs will also be displayed in colleges on July 20. Last date for taking admissions after the release of the fifth cut-off is July 23.

Colleges have reduced the percentage by 0.25 to two per cent for DU fifth cut-off list. Seats are still available at Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, Hindu and Daulat Ram colleges among the North Campus colleges.

At SRCC, BA (Honours) Economics is still available at a cut-off of 98.62 per cent, while at Hindu College, the course is available at a cut-off of 97.75 per cent. At Kirori Mal College, the course is still available at 97 per cent, while at Ramjas, it is still available at 96.75 per cent.

Students require a minimum of 96.50 per cent for B.Com, while it is available at 95 per cent at Daulat Ram College. BCom (Honours) is still up for grabs at Lady Shri Ram College, Daulat Ram College and Hindu College.

BA (Honours) English is available at Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College at a cut-off of 96 per cent and 94.50 per cent respectively.

The varsity's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also released its second cut-off for BA programme and B.Com courses. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

Students taking admission in DU must carry the following documents with them:

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Birth certificate

Three recent passport size photographs

If the candidate belongs to any of these categories--SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM, he/she must carry certificate in his/her name (name of the Applicant) issued by the competent authority

