Earthquake rocks Assam, epicentre near Tezpur

An earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in Assam. The epicentre of the quake was near Tezpur in Assam. No details regarding loss of life and property have been received yet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2021, 17:54:46 IST, Lat: 26.71 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information," tweeted National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Wednesday.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2021, 17:54:46 IST, Lat: 26.71 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 17km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information https://t.co/Q9l5y2OAqQ pic.twitter.com/ym2DgSqbfzNational Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 17, 2021
