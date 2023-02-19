Elon Musk’s interview from 1988 on internet emerges, netizens say 'a true visionary'

Today, the internet plays a pivotal role in our daily life. But, the scenario was very different even a few decades ago. People relied on traditional ways of communication such as letters and landlines because the concept of a smartphone was not introduced back then. A video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussing how the internet will take over the world from that point forward has gone viral now.



The video, uploaded by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, is a sample from a 1998 interview the Tesla and SpaceX CEO gave to CBS Sunday Morning.



Musk explained in the video how the internet will combine all kinds of communication. Musk defined the internet as a "super-set" of all media, adding that it is the "be-all and end-all of media" in his own words.



"One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio, essentially all media folding into the internet," he stated in the interview."What the internet amounts to is that it's the first two-way communication that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see. I think it's gonna revolutionalise all traditional media," he added.



"@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day," the post's caption read.

Whoa, ancient times! When was that? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023



The post has received views and several reactions. Musk personally commented on the post, startled that the old interview had gone viral again.



"Whoa, ancient time! When was that?" the Twitter CEO wrote. To this, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley replied saying that the clip is from an interview he gave in 1998.

Many highlighted how accurate Musk's statements were at the time, while others said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a visionary.

One user wrote, "He was absolutely right about this. A true visionary", while another commented, "Completely accurate."

"This must have been the early 1990s I would guess? Amazing insight by Elon Musk," a third user commented. "Wow that's a good clip and in insanely accurate call," said fourth.

