On Engineers' Day, PM Modi says human progress incomplete without their zeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the contribution of engineers on Engineer's Day, hailing them as those synonymous with "diligence and determination".

Countries around the world celebrate Engineer's Day on September 15 every year to mark the birth anniversary of acclaimed civil engineer of India, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly known as Sir MV Visvesvaraya. A scholar, statesman, educationist and the most celebrated engineer in India, Visvesvaraya was awarded the country's highest honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1955.

Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the "exemplary engineer" Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and said human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal.

Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019

Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Visvesvaraya "was a visionary and the nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution".

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to greet engineers on Engineers' Day. He also paid tributes to Sir MV on his birth anniversary. "His contribution is a great source of inspiration for all," he twitted.

Tributes to one of India's foremost engineers Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. His contribution is a great source of inspiration for all. Also, greetings to all the hardworking engineers on #EngineersDay. Your role in nation building is indispensable. pic.twitter.com/z1WkcK3DV7 - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2019

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, also took to Twitter to cheer for engineers on Engineers' Day. "Interesting that Engineer's Day is being celebrated on a Sunday. I guess the brains of Engineers truly are at work even on holidays!" he said. He also shared a small video as a tribute.

Interesting that Engineer's Day is being celebrated on a Sunday. I guess the brains of Engineers truly are at work even on holidays! At Mahindra, we celebrate all our past and present engineers, and as this film shows, we are cheering on all our future engineers as well! pic.twitter.com/sUsiagERpy - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also among those who paid tribute to Sir MV. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. "Homage to famous engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient M Visvesvaraya. His birthday is celebrated as #EngineersDay . My best wishes to all engineers on this day," she wrote on Twitter.

