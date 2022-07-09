EV sector witnessing significant employment growth: Report

A significant employment growth and an average growth in employee numbers was witnessing a 108 per cent increase in the last two years in the electric vehicle space, a study by CIEL Human Resources services said on Saturday.

Engineering department has dominated the EV sector, followed by operation and sales, quality assurance, business development, information technology, human resources and marketing among others.

The survey 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' was conducted among 15,200 employees over 52 companies by city-based CIEL HR services Ltd.

Bengaluru topped the list accounting for 62 per cent of electric vehicle talent, followed by New Delhi 12 per cent, 9 per cent Pune, Coimbatore 6 per cent and Chennai 3 per cent, the study said.

Electric vehicle players have hired 2,236 employees in the last six months and women established their presence in almost all sectors in the segment. Quite a few companies like Kinetic Green, Mahindra Electric, Convergence Energy Services, OBEN Electric, Ampere Vehicles have women in top management positions, it said.

The e-scooter factory of Ola at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu was entirely run by women, it pointed out.

"India is investing highly in the electric mobility shift. If India sustains this green momentum, the Indian EV segment will be a USD 206 billion opportunity by 2030", CIEL HR Services, CEO, Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

"With this rapid growth, there is high scope for engineering domains in the industry. The insights from the study will help companies in strategic decision making related to the Talent Ecosystem," he said.