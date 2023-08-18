'Every Indian would be proud': PM Modi as India's first 3D-printed post office opens in Bengaluru

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the nation’s first post office constructed using 3D printing technology. The inauguration of the 1,100 square feet post office was held in Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar.

“It is a new picture of India we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology. Nobody thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever imagined that India would emerge as a developer and manufacturer of telecom technology. Nobody ever thought that the country would be able to design and manufacture a world-class train,” the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further praising the government, Vaishnaw said, “It has been possible because the country has got a decisive leadership and a leader who has faith in his countrymen's abilities.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to laud India's first 3D printed post office.

"Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion," he wrote.

Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post… pic.twitter.com/Y4TrW4nEhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2023

3D printing technology is quickly emerging as a method for constructing structures, employing computer-aided design to build three-dimensional objects using a layer-by-layer approach.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, about an year back, successfully constructed a sentry post using 3D printing techniques for the Indian Army, as a component of a homegrown research and development initiative.