'Everything just works': Why an Indian neuroscience student chose Tokyo to build his startup using Japan’s Startup Visa

Amid recent discussions on difficulties of starting up in India, a Reddit post has grabbed attention for sharing why the author chose Japan instead of his home country to launch his venture.

The Redditor claims to be from New Delhi who eventually ended up launching a full-fledged startup in Japan. His story is rooted in innovation, international opportunity, and a deep appreciation for a society where, as he puts it, “everything just works.”

A now-former doctoral student at the University of Tokyo, the Indian researcher moved to Japan in 2023 to pursue his PhD in neuroscience. But his path took an unexpected turn when he developed a new language learning method rooted in neuroscience. The breakthrough was compelling enough to lead him to make a bold move: drop out of his PhD and start a business based on his discovery.

“I had two options,” he wrote in a now-viral Reddit post. “Come back to India or stay in Japan and build my startup there.”

His decision was driven by both a personal love for Japan and a professional comparison with India’s startup environment. “After living in Japan for nearly 2 years, I had fallen in love with the country. Everything was so well organised, clean, and peaceful. Zero air pollution, a very high-trust society, and everything just works,” he wrote.

His Reddit post also acknowledged the struggles faced by many entrepreneurs in India, saying, “Reading about the stressful experience of numerous Indian founders on this sub, trying to survive amidst the nightmare of Indian bureaucracy, only strengthened my resolve.”

Enter Japan’s Startup Visa — a relatively under-the-radar immigration programme that offers foreign entrepreneurs a chance to build a startup with just an idea. The visa doesn't require immediate capital investment, hiring, or even a physical office — features that made it a perfect fit for a solo founder just starting out.

“After a rigorous process, I finally got my Japan Startup Visa. Now I'm building my startup in Tokyo and enjoying every second of it,” he wrote.

He capped off his post with a message to other aspiring Indian entrepreneurs: “Life is too short and precious to struggle forever. Don't waste your potential where your skills are not appreciated.”