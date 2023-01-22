'Excited as eloping teenagers': Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on his 93rd birthday

Former US astronaut Buzz Aldrin got married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. He took to Twitter to announce that he has got married to his "longtime love" in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who is the last surviving astronaut of the historic Apollo 11 mission, shared that he and his wife are "as excited as eloping teenagers".

"On my 93rd birthday and the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation, I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles and are as excited as eloping teenagers," he tweeted.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

Aldrin's post has garnered more than 1,53,000 likes and over 24.6 million views so far with users congratulating the couple.

"Happy birthday, Buzz, and congratulations on your marriage. I’m thrilled for you. As always, you did it in style," a user wrote.

"Congratulations young man! Over the Moon again!!," said another.

"This is so cool. You are a hero among men, one of the most accomplished humans on record and still looking good! Congratulations to you and the wonderful and beautiful Dr. Anca Faur!" another commented.

"Dr. Buzz Aldrin, Hero to humankind, congratulations to you and Anca! I attended your speech and space exploration discussion live in Lausanne, Switzerland w/ the Russian astronaut commander and I treasure the experience. You inspired many, including me! Thank you sir!" recalled a user as he took to the comments section to congratulate the new couple.

Aldrin was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 11, who along with Neil Armstrong became the first two people to land on the moon and the second person to walk on the lunar surface.

Aldrin completed his PhD in astronautics and aeronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in 1963. He became an astronaut during the selection of the third group by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

He is one of the only four people alive to have walked on the moon.

