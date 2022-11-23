'Feels like the right time’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s note after Manchester United exit; wishes team success

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with his club Manchester United, following an explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, in which he criticised the management and coach Erik Ten Hag. In a note penned by the Portuguese footballer, Ronaldo said that he loves the club and that will never change. He added that this feels like the right time to take on a new challenge.

“Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the season,” he said in a note.

Ronaldo’s exit from the club comes after days of speculation of his departure from the team.

Even so, the club thanked the team for his contribution and scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances. It, however, said that Manchester United remains focussed on continuing the team’s progress under Ten Hag.

In the explosive interview, the 37-year-old footballer said that the club had made ‘zero progress’ since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013. He said that he does not respect Ten Hag, as Ten Hag also does not respect him. Ronalso accused the club of ‘betraying’ him and benching him.

After the interview, Manchester United said that it had initiated ‘appropriate steps’ in response to Ronaldo’s interview, but refused to make any further comments.

The star footballer is currently in Qatar, preparing for Portugal’s run in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021. He is now a free agent and can sign with any club as he wishes.

