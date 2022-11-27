FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs Germany match; timing, player names, live-streaming, other details

German football team, who is facing a second consecutive World Cup first-round exit, will take on its arch-rival Spain on Monday on day eight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Group E fixture.

The four-time champions Germany, which suffered a 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener, fear a repeat of 2018 when they crashed out in the first round.

Spain, on the other hand, is in red-hot form as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain vs Germany squad

Spanish squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernandez, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri Gonzalez, Koke Resurreccion.

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.

German squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Christian Gunter.

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze.

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi

Where and when will Spain vs Germany take place:

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Spain and Germany will take place on November 28, Monday at Al Bayt Stadium. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

FIFA ranking: Spain (7), Germany (11)

Head-to-head record: 25 games since 1935 (including 12 matches between Spain vs West Germany) -- nine wins for Germany, eight wins for Spain and eight draws.

Which TV channels will broadcast live and where to watch live streaming online:

Those looking to live stream and watch Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 match online can do so on Jio Cinema App, Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, VI Movies and TV, VI App, Tata Play Web, and Tata Play app.