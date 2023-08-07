Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi's endoscopy unit; all people evacuated

A fire broke out on Monday in the endoscopy room of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. All the people have been evacuated and eight fire tenders have been sent to the spot, sources within the Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

They said that the Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at around 11:54 am, following which they rushed fire tenders to the spot. The endoscopy room is located on the second floor of the Old OPD building which is just above the emergency ward.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a building of AIIMS, Delhi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/sYWspfzZEN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2023

According to AIIMS officials, no casualties have been reported due to the fire. They further said that the fire is under control.

