scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi's endoscopy unit; all people evacuated

Feedback

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi's endoscopy unit; all people evacuated

All the people have been evacuated and more than six fire tenders have been sent to the spot

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at around 11:54 am Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at around 11:54 am

A fire broke out on Monday in the endoscopy room of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. All the people have been evacuated and eight fire tenders have been sent to the spot, sources within the Delhi Fire Service told ANI. 

They said that the Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at around 11:54 am, following which they rushed fire tenders to the spot. The endoscopy room is located on the second floor of the Old OPD building which is just above the emergency ward. 

According to AIIMS officials, no casualties have been reported due to the fire. They further said that the fire is under control. 

(More details awaited)

Published on: Aug 07, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement