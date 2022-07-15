Fire breaks out at cafe & bar in Delhi's CP

A fire broke out at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area on Friday morning, officials said.

Information about the blaze at High 5 Cafe and Bar at Connaught Place's outer was received at 5.32 am following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported. The fire broke out in the furniture of the cafe on the first floor, they said. According to the police, three employees sleeping there were able to make a safe exit and no one has been injured. However, most of the fixtures and accessories have been destroyed, police said. The fire spread on the first and second floors and the entire bar was affected. The possible reason for teh fire could be a short circuit. The report from the fire department is awaited, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.