Fire breaks out at Connaught Place hotel, no casualties reported

A fire reportedly broke out in a hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday morning. The incident took place in a hotel in the 'F' block of Connaught Place. No injury was reported. The Delhi Fire Services said that they received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, a report in PTI said.

The fire broke out at the SinCity restaurant located in F Block of Connaught Place, the fire services officials said.

The fire reportedly broke out in the kitchen of the restaurant and gradually spread. An employee of the restaurant was inside when the tragedy happened but he managed to escape from the premises on time. He was sent to the hospital for medical treatment.