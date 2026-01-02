First full moon of 2026 gets a ‘triple boost’: When and how to watch the wolf supermoon in India

A dazzling celestial spectacle awaits skywatchers as the “Wolf Supermoon” lights up the night sky on January 3, marking the first full Moon of 2026 and one of the brightest lunar displays of the year.

Rising opposite the Sun in the constellation Gemini, the Moon will appear slightly larger and noticeably brighter than an average full Moon. This is because it qualifies as a supermoon — a phenomenon that occurs when a full Moon coincides with perigee, the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Why this supermoon stands out

The Moon’s orbit around Earth is elliptical, meaning its distance varies significantly — from about 356,000 km at perigee to 406,000 km at apogee. On January 3, the Moon will be roughly 362,000 km away, making it appear 6-14% larger and 13-30% brighter than when it is farthest from Earth.

This particular full Moon gets what astronomers describe as a “triple boost.” Not only is it full and near perigee, but it also occurs when Earth itself is close to the Sun (near perihelion), increasing the amount of sunlight reflecting off the lunar surface. The result is one of the brightest full Moons of 2026, even if the size difference may be subtle to the naked eye.

Folklore behind the ‘Wolf Moon’

January’s full Moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon, a name rooted in Northern Hemisphere folklore that associates the long, cold winter nights with the howling of wolves. While the name is largely cultural today, it remains a popular way to distinguish each month’s full Moon and adds a touch of mythology to the astronomical event.

Astronomically, the Moon will be exactly full around 10:02-10:04 GMT on January 3, though it will appear full for a couple of nights before and after the peak.

When and where to watch in India

The Wolf Supermoon will be clearly visible across India. Skywatchers can catch it shortly after sunset, around 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm IST, as it rises in the east. The best views are expected at moonrise on January 2 and January 3, when the Moon sits low on the horizon and may take on a golden or orange hue due to atmospheric scattering.

Adding to the visual treat, Jupiter will shine brightly near the Moon, forming a striking pairing in the evening sky. The Moon will remain visible throughout the night before setting in the west at dawn.

Highlight of the year’s night sky

Part of a trio of supermoons expected in 2026, the Wolf Supermoon is among the year’s standout lunar events. It requires no special equipment to enjoy, though cameras, binoculars, or telescopes can enhance the experience.

For stargazers and casual observers alike, the January Wolf Supermoon offers a spectacular start to the year’s celestial calendar — best enjoyed by simply stepping outside and looking up.