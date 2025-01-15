'From earning Rs 14 LPA to waiter...': Indian-origin entrepreneur on 'sad reality of studying abroad'

In a recent podcast episode with host Vinamre Kasanaa, Dev Mitra, the Indian-origin founder of a Canada-based consultancy firm, opened up about his challenging journey from student life to entrepreneurship. Mitra, who currently serves as a partner at a business management consultancy, shared insights into his experiences as an international student and the sacrifices he made to pursue his education abroad.

Mitra, who left a lucrative corporate job earning Rs14 LPA, took on a role as a waiter to support himself while studying. “The sad reality of being a student studying abroad!” Kasanaa noted while sharing a snippet of their conversation. The two discussed Mitra’s transition to life in Canada, where he has lived for the past six years, touching on topics such as safety and the challenges of racism faced by the Indian community.

In the podcast, Mitra elaborated on the financial pressures of managing student loans while balancing work and studies. He emphasized the difficult decisions he made in pursuit of his goals, reflecting on the resilience required to navigate his path.

The podcast has drawn mixed reactions from viewers, with some expressing admiration for Mitra's determination, while others criticized his complaints about working as a waiter, suggesting he was aware of the challenges before relocating.

One user commented, "It has come to pass but will never be seen again. Whatever your profession is, all jobs are worth respecting. People like you are the main reason that think one job is above the other. All work is worth the respect! So if you put your ego aside and say I worked hard and learned the hard way that all jobs are worth respecting!"

Opposing the entrepreneur's reaction another user commented, "You are not the only one my guy, there are thousands with same stories all over UK, canada, US and Australia."

Mitra’s educational journey began at Bishop Cotton School and Ahlcon Public School, followed by an LLB from the University of Calcutta and a master’s in law from UNSW, Australia. He began his career as a legal associate at CPA Global and held various roles at Huron Consulting Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and ByteX before founding Matrix Venture Studio, a boutique consulting firm, in 2021.