From ostrich to rhino: Delhi zoo to soon house bunch of new animals

Delhi zoo is all set to bring in more than 10 species of animals, including rhinoceros, crocodiles, and a tigress from other states as part of an exchange programme. "There are 83 species of animals in the zoo at present. Work is underway to add more than 10 animal species to its population," Zoo director Ramesh Pandey said.

The zoological park will bring a pair of chinkara from Chandigarh's Chhatbir zoo, he said, adding that an exchange of birds would also take place. The lone remaining chinkara in the Delhi zoo died on June 14, 2019.

Besides this, the Delhi zoo is making efforts to bring ostriches from Kanpur, a tigress from Uttar Pradesh for breeding purposes and a rhino from Patna. According to officials, central authorities have written to CMs of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar regarding this matter.

Talks to acquire gharials and crocodiles from Lucknow and the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust are also on. The Delhi zoo is also planning to add wild boar and pheasants to its wildlife population. The zoo doesn't have a single giraffe or zebra.

Besides this, efforts are also being made to "rewild" herbivores like blackbuck, sambar deer, nilgai and spotted deer in an attempt to bring down animal deaths. Around 65 animals have lost their lives in the last 6 months. Pandey said animal mortality rate in the zoo had tumbled around 45 per cent in the last 6 months due to a series of measures.

