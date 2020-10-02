Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status

Mahatma Gandhi, popularly known as 'Bapu', was one of the most prominent leaders of India's independence movement. He was also the architect of non-violent civil disobedience. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. Every year, Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to honour the legendary leader without whom India wouldn't have got independence from the Britishers.

Gandhi was a great supporter of truth and non-violence. The Father of Nation left behind a plethora of teachings that are still remembered and valued by people of all ages.

On the occasion of this great leader's birth anniversary, here is a list of wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook & WhatsApp statuses:

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Here are Mahatma Gandhi's famous quotes:

1. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

2. Change yourself - you are in control.

3. The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.

4. Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

5. Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong.

6. Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.

7. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

9. An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.

10. Nobody can hurt me without my permission.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 wishes, quotes, messages

1. Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

2. A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020

3. Gandhi is not just a man. Gandhi is a priceless gem India will continue to cherish for we love our Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

4. Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battles calmly. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

