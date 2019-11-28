scorecardresearch
Gate 2020: IIT Delhi releases papers schedule; check out exam details, timings

IIT-Delhi, which has released the exam schedule today, will conduct the GATE examination on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020.

The exam will be conducted in 8 sessions for 25 subjects.

Around 8.6 lakh candidates have applied for the GATE 2020 examination. The candidates who have applied for the GATE 2020 examination can check the below-mentioned schedule.

Gate 2020 Date Sheet

  • February 1: IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 1: CY, ME2, PI (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
  • February 2: AR, BM, BT, CH, MA, MN, ST, XE, XL (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 2: AE, AG, EC, GG (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
  • February 8: EE, EY, TF (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 8: CS (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm)
  • February 9: CE1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
  • February 9: CE2 (14.30 pm to 5.30 pm)

