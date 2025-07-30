Gen Z intern emails boss for leave saying, 'not getting the vibe,' sparks work-culture debate

An email from a Gen Z intern at an AI startup has the internet talking, part admiration, part disbelief. Shared by their manager on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace, the message’s casual tone, mental-health reference, and attached train ticket sparked a full-blown generational debate online.

The now-deleted viral post, titled “Corporate world is not ready for Gen Z!”, featured a leave request that read more like a friendly text than formal communication. The subject line was “Going on a trip,” and the intern wrote:

Advertisement

"Hi, feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work, and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe right now. I'll be out from 28th July to 30th July (please don't miss me). Here's my train PNR XXX, and attaching the booking slip for reference. Will talk soon, bye."

The Reddit user, who manages three interns, said the tone left them stunned. “Aisa mail 20 saal ki career mein main kabhi nahi dekha,” they wrote, adding that despite the shock, they respected the intern’s honesty.

Reactions were swift, and divided.

One user wrote, “Gen Z can send such an email because they’ve grown up with economic comfort… they’ve also watched their parents deal with India’s corporate culture.”

Advertisement

Others found the email relatable, even iconic. “We should all take a page out of Gen Z’s book, especially my husband, who hasn’t taken a day off in two months,” one user quipped.

Several Redditors used the opportunity to reflect on evolving work norms. “This just shows a healthier work environment. I’ve seen 30+ people take leave to play video games or because the weather felt nice,” one comment read.

But others weren’t amused. “This is not how you email seniors or colleagues,” said one user. Another, identifying as Gen Z, remarked, “Even I’m shocked. I’d never send a message like that.”

While the internet may not agree on the tone, many saw the episode as a sign of shifting workplace priorities, where candid mental health disclosures and informal tone coexist with lingering expectations of professionalism.