Girl from Tamil Nadu cooks 46 dishes in 58 minutes, creates world record

A girl from Tamil Nadu paved her way into the UNICO Book of World Records, by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes on Tuesday.

SN Lakshmi Sai Sri, who hails from Chennai, told ANI, "I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone."

Lakshmi's mother N Kalaimagal, said that her daughter took up an interest in cooking during the lockdown. As she started doing really well, Lakshmi's father suggested that she attempt to create the world record.

Kalaimagal said, "I cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt at a world record on culinary activity. That's how we got the idea."

Lakshmi's father started doing research and found that a 10-year-old girl Saanvi, from Kerala cooked around 30 dishes.

"Thus, he wanted his daughter to break Saanvi's record," she added.