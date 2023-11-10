'Glad we could help': German man orders kurta from Blinkit for office Diwali, CEO responds

A Twitter user named Debarun Talukdar shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, about ordering a traditional Indian outfit for their German colleague from Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform. The post caught the attention of Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, who responded with a positive message.

In his post, Talukdar explained that his German colleague was surprised to see everyone dressed in traditional Indian outfits during the festive season. He then decided to order a kurta for his colleague from Blinkit, and was impressed with the quick and convenient delivery.

“My colleague from Germany visited the India office today and was surprised to see everyone wearing traditionals (We had our Diwali Puja in office today). Everyone wanted him to wear Kurta Pajama and to my surprise @letsblinkit was delivering in less than 10 mins!!! Amazing!” tweeted Talukdar.

My colleague from Germany visited the India office today and was surprised to see everyone wearing traditionals (We had our Diwali Puja in office today). Everyone wanted him to wear Kurta Pajama and to my surprise @letsblinkit was delivering in less than 10 mins!!! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/FqOZcrpneR — Debarun Talukdar (@DebarunT) November 10, 2023

He posted a photo of his German colleague wearing the kurta pyjama he ordered from Manyavar using Blinkit.

Dhindsa responded to Talukdar's post by saying that he was glad that his colleague was able to participate in the Diwali celebration. “Glad we could help,” Dhindsa wrote on X. He further added that Blinkit had started listing Manyavar outfits on its app only a couple of days ago. “No reason now to not wear a kurta for office Diwali parties,” the CEO of Blinkit joked.

Blinkit is also delivering gold and silver coins on the occasion of Dhanteras, a festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. The company is also delivering traditional clothing and other festive items.

Dhindsa posted on X this morning that even before the beginning of the shubh muhurat (auspicious time) for Dhanteras, the company had already sold half as many gold and silver coins as it did last year.

