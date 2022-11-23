Goa Tourism Dept issues notice to Yuvraj Singh for villa's registration on Airbnb; check details

The Goa Tourism Department has issued a notice to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for allegedly putting up his villa at Morjim in Pernem, Goa, for homestay online without registering it with relevant authorities in the state. The department has further called him for a hearing on December 8, 2022.

The Tourism Department, due to Singh failure to register the villa with the department, has begun legal action under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982, as the registration of a homestay with the tourism department is mandatory in Goa.

Rajesh Kale, Deputy Director of Tourism, in the November 18 notice, addressed to Singh-owned villa, 'Casa Singh', located at Morjim in North Goa and directed him to appear before the department on December 8 at 11 am for a personal hearing in the matter.

Kale, in the notice, wrote, "It has come to the undersigned's attention that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like Airbnb."

The department asked the 40-year-old cricketer why penal action (up to Rs 1 lakh) shouldn’t be initiated against him for not registering the property under the Tourist Trade Act. The department also quoted a tweet by Singh, wherein he stated that he would be hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home.

Singh, in a tweet, said, “I will be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones and the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch.”

I’ll be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones & the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch. Bookings open Sep 28, 1pm IST at https://t.co/5Zqi9eoMhc 🏖️#AirbnbPartner @Airbnb_in pic.twitter.com/C7Qo32ifuE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 21, 2022

The Tourism Department’s notice stated that "every person intending to operate a Hotel/Guest House before operating it, has to apply for registration to the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner”.

"Therefore, a notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982," it further added.

"Further, you are directed to appear before the undersigned on 08.12.2022 at 11:00 am. in the chamber of the Prescribed Authority for a personal hearing, to defend your interest,” the letter continued.

"If no reply is received within the said date mentioned in this Notice, it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of this Act you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend up to Rs 1 lakh," the notice read.

(With input from agencies)