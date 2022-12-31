‘Going to deliver a couple of orders’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal leaves office to deliver orders on New Year’s Eve.

New Year eve always keeps the hospitality sector busy and the CEO of Zomato is planning to don a different role today. Deepinder Goyal made a public announcement that he would take a short break from his office duties to make a few deliveries by himself. He had done deliveries earlier as well.



“Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” Goyal tweeted in the evening. He also updated his Twitter bio to read "delivery boy @zomato and @letsblinkit."

Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022



He posted a photo of himself wearing the signature red Zomato uniform and holding a couple of food boxes. “My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut!” he tweeted.

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP December 31, 2022



Zomato's founder and CEO previously shared images from the company's headquarters in Gurugram, where several teams have gathered to handle the influx of orders on New Year's Eve.



On December 31 of the previous year, Zomato fulfilled over 2 million orders. It already beat its own record for orders per minute this year.



Blinkit, a grocery delivery service operated by Zomato, is also experiencing an increase in demand. The CEO and co-founder of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, disclosed that a customer in Bengaluru had placed an order for nearly Rs 29,000, which might be the biggest order ever made through the app.

